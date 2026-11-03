Women's Health

Excessive Gestational Weight Gain Linked to Severe Maternal Morbidity

Risk seen across all body mass index categories
weight scale obesity black
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Women's Health
Weight Gain
Morbidity
Pregnancy Complications