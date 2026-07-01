Women's Health

Exposure to Ovarian Hormones Linked to Larger Volumes in Brain Regions

Combined birth control, menopausal hormone therapy use linked to greater volume in parietal and temporal areas
brain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mri
Estrogen
Birth Control
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Brain Health
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