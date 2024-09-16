Gestational Hypertension Tied to Higher Later Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A self-reported history of gestational hypertension is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) in postmenopausal women, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Menopause Society, held from Sept. 10 to 14 in Chicago.

Marie Tan, from the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, and colleagues surveyed 383 women presenting for mammogram screening to assess associations between a self-reported history of preeclampsia or eclampsia, gestational hypertension, and gestational diabetes with CVD outcomes in postmenopausal women.

The researchers found that 10.3 percent of women reported a history of CVD, while 2.8 percent reported a history of preeclampsia or eclampsia, 2.1 percent had a history of gestational hypertension, and 3.6 percent had a history of gestational diabetes. There was an association between self-reported history of gestational hypertension and CVD. While a numerically higher prevalence of CVD was seen in women with preeclampsia or eclampsia or all three adverse pregnancy outcomes, these associations were not statistically significant. No association was seen between gestational diabetes and CVD.

“Future research based on a larger sample size is needed to better understand the role adverse pregnancy outcomes may have in cardiovascular disease development and risk stratification," Tan said in a statement.

Press Release

More Information