TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Greater estrogen exposure is associated with lower cerebrovascular pathology in women, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in Neurology.Giulia Lorenzon, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the associations of lifelong estrogen exposure, including endogenous (reproductive span) and exogenous (oral contraceptives [OC] and menopausal hormone therapy [MHT]), with late-life vascular brain injury and Alzheimer disease (AD)-related atrophy in a population-based study. Participants included cognitively unimpaired women who underwent brain magnetic resonance imaging at age 70 years and five years later. Cerebral small vessel disease (SVD), AD-related cortical thickness, and white matter integrity (fractional anisotropy) were the outcomes measured.The researchers found that a longer reproductive span among the 352 women was associated with lower SVD burden (odds ratio, 0.92). Fewer perivascular spaces and cerebral microbleeds were seen in association with MHT use. Greater white matter integrity was seen in association with OC and MHT use, with the highest fractional anisotropy for combined use versus nonuse (β = 0.45). There was no multiplicative interaction between OCs and MHT; cumulative effects were suggested in joint exposure analyses. Greater AD-related cortical thickness was seen in association with MHT use among APOE-ε4 carriers only (β = 0.38). There was an association for longer estrogen exposure with stable cortical thickness and white matter hyperintensity trajectories over time."The findings suggest that the brain's blood vessels may play an important role in the link between estrogen and brain aging," senior author Anna Marseglia, Ph.D., also from the Karolinska Institute, said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full TextEditorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter