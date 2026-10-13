Women's Health

Guideline Developed for Treatment of Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms

Guidelines present first-, second-, and third-line treatments and emphasize use of an informed decision-making approach
hot flash menopause
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Estrogen
Antidepressants
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Guideline
Hot Flashes
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