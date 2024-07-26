Gynecology-Related Internet Searches Up Following Release of Barbie Movie

FRIDAY, July 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The closing line of the movie Barbie ("I'm here to see my gynecologist") may have spurred public interest in gynecology, according to a research letter published online July 25 in JAMA Network Open.

Eva Senechal, from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues examined whether public interest in gynecologic care was spurred following the movie Barbie. Analysis included weekly online search volumes in the year preceding and three months following July 21, 2023, for 34 queries related to understanding or seeking gynecologic care, women's health care, or medical care more broadly.

The researchers found that in the week following Barbie's release, there were large increases in the national online search volume for terms referring to gynecologists (51.3 percent) and gynecologist definition (154.1 percent). However, searches were unchanged for gynecologist appointments, suggesting that searches did not translate to new gynecologic care. Searches reflecting broader health interest were also unchanged, supporting the assumption that the observed increase in gynecologist-related searches may have been influenced by the film's release and not other factors.

"Our results suggest that Barbie's closing line may have spurred interest in gynecology, further suggesting the potential influence of popular films on health literacy and awareness," the authors write.

One author disclosed receiving personal fees from the pharmaceutical industry.

