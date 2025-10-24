Women's Health

Hormone Tx Linked to Incidence, Risk for Autoimmune Disease Postmenopause

Significant increases in risk were observed for all autoimmune diseases except Graves disease and autoimmune hepatitis
menopause woman doctor menopausal
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Women's Health
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Autoimmune Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com