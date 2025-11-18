Hypnosis May Reduce Hot Flashes in Postmenopausal Women

TUESDAY, Nov. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Hypnosis delivered through self-administered audio files may be a clinically significant and effective method to reduce hot flashes in postmenopausal women, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open.Gary Elkins, Ph.D., from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and colleagues evaluated whether a self-administered clinical hypnosis intervention effectively reduces hot flashes compared with a sham hypnosis. The analysis included 250 postmenopausal women randomly assigned to either a six-week self-administered hypnosis condition or a self-administered sham white noise condition.The researchers found that overall improvement in mean hot flash scores at six weeks was greater for participants in the hypnosis group (53.4 percent decrease) versus those in the white noise group (40.9 percent decrease). From baseline to week 6, the intervention group also reported a significantly greater reduction in daily interference (baseline mean Hot Flash-Related Daily Interference Scale score, 49.3 percent decrease) versus the control group (37.4 percent decrease). There were greater perceived benefits in the intervention group (90.3 versus 64.3 percent)."While hormone replacement therapy is highly effective in reducing hot flashes, it is not a safe choice for everyone, and therefore, women need additional safe and effective alternatives," Elkins said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to Mindset Health.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter