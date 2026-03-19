Women's Health

Inadequate Access to Menstrual Hygiene Products Common in High-Income Countries

Authors suggest clinicians screen for it when taking adolescents' menstrual history
period products menstruation menstrual
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Puberty
Feminine Products
Menstruation
Hygiene
Social Determinants of Health

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