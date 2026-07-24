Incidence of Atherosclerotic CVD Events Higher With Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome

FRIDAY, July 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), previously polycystic ovarian syndrome, have a higher incidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) events, according to a study published online July 20 in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Women's Health.Snigdha Alur-Gupta, M.D., from the University of Rochester in New York, and colleagues conducted a retrospective, longitudinal, U.S.-based cohort study to examine whether PMOS status is associated with an increase in ASCVD events. Women aged 18 to 50 years diagnosed with PMOS, with no previous history of ASCVD, were included. A total of 413,450 women in the PMOS group were matched to a reference group of 2,067,250 women.The researchers found that compared with the reference group, the PMOS group had a higher prevalence of traditional cardiovascular disease risk factors at baseline. Compared with the reference group, the hazard ratio for ASCVD was higher in the PMOS group, with an adjusted hazard ratio of 4.40."Our work shows that it is imperative for clinicians to closely track and evaluate cardiovascular health in patients with PMOS," senior author Anuja Dokras, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, said in a statement. "It is also important for all individuals with PMOS to care for their heart health and control other factors that can lead to poor cardiovascular health, including smoking, inactivity, obesity, high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, diabetes, and high blood pressure."Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter