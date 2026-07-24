Women's Health

Incidence of Atherosclerotic CVD Events Higher With Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome

Hazard ratio for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease significantly higher in the PMOS group versus the reference group
female reproductive system
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Women's Health
Heart Disease
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular
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