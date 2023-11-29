Leisure Sedentary Time Linked to Prevalence of Uterine Fibroids

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Leisure sedentary time (LST) is independently associated with the prevalence of uterine fibroids (UFs), according to a study published online Nov. 28 in BMJ Open.

Yunrui Sun, from the School of Public Health at Kunming Medical University in China, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional analysis of data from 6,623 nonmenopausal women aged 30 to 55 years old from the China Multi-Ethnic Cohort Study to examine the association between LST and UFs.

Overall, 562 participants had UFs, with prevalence of 8.5 percent. The researchers found that the risk for UFs was 2.008 times higher for women with LST at least six versus less than two hours/day in a multivariate adjusted logistic regression analysis. A linear dose-response relationship between LST and UFs was seen in restricted cubic spline results. A correlation between LST and UFs was only seen in women with a body mass index <24 kg/m2 or perimenopausal women, according to the results of a stratified analysis.

"Although our study contains some limitations, taken together, the results show a relatively clear relationship between leisure sedentary behavior and UFs, and this study can provide information for exploring the etiology of UFs in the future," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text