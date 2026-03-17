Women's Health

Loneliness, Social Isolation Linked to Subjective Cognitive Decline in Perimenopause

Independent associations seen and joint relationship observed between subjective cognitive decline and loneliness, social isolation
woman laptop menopause cognition
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Women's Health
Menopause
Cognitive Function
Loneliness
Social Isolation

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