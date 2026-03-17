Loneliness, Social Isolation Linked to Subjective Cognitive Decline in Perimenopause

TUESDAY, March 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For perimenopausal women, loneliness and social isolation are independently and jointly associated with subjective cognitive decline (SCD), according a study published online March 10 in Menopause.Xiaohe Lin, from Shandong University in Jinan, China, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study involving 903 perimenopausal women. A set of self-reported online questionnaires were used to measure subjective perceived loneliness, objective social isolation, and severity of SCD.The researchers found that across all participants, the mean SCD score was 3.77. The participants were categorized into a mild SCD group (47.8 percent) and a severe SCD group (52.2 percent). Independent associations were seen for both loneliness and social isolation with SCD in logistic regression analysis. In joint analysis, the highest odds of severe SCD were seen for participants with moderate-to-severe loneliness and social isolation compared to those without loneliness and social isolation. In addition, there were significant and multiplicative interactions seen between moderate-to-severe loneliness and social isolation."The findings of this study highlight the importance of psychosocial factors in cognitive health during the menopause transition and may inform the development of multidimensional psychosocial interventions targeting persons at risk for subjective cognitive decline during this time," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter