Women's Health

Longer Reproductive Span Linked to Better Cognitive Trajectories

Use of menopausal hormone therapy within 10 years of menopause linked to faster cognitive decline
headache cognitive confusion
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Journal
Neurology
Hormones
Women's Health
Dementia
Menopause
Menstruation
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Cognition

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