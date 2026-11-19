THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients undergoing bilateral mastectomy for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), postmastectomy imaging has low diagnostic yield, according to a study published in the December issue of Surgical Oncology Insight.Jessica Kieu, M.D., from the University of California Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a single-institution retrospective review of 90 adults who underwent bilateral mastectomy for DCIS from 2017 to 2019.Overall, 93 percent of patients underwent reconstruction. The researchers found that 11.1 percent of the 72 patients who underwent genetic testing had BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, and 81 percent of cases were hormone receptor-positive. Forty-five patients underwent 154 postmastectomy imaging studies at a median follow-up of 70 months. Twelve of those studies led to biopsy in nine patients, yielding eight benign and four malignant findings. One malignant finding was detected on screening imaging, and the other three followed diagnostic imaging as a result of symptoms or clinical findings."Our findings raise an important question about the value of continued screening after cancer treatment for women with DCIS," senior author Nimmi Kapoor, M.D., also from UCLA, said in a statement. "This highlights the importance of appropriate clinical follow-up and making sure patients and their physicians know what changes to look for."Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter