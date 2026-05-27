Women's Health

Low-Insulinemic, Planetary Health Diets Optimize Weight Management During Menopause

Diets include low intake of red and processed meats, sodium, and French fries and high intake of nuts, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
salad diet nutrition
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Women's Health
Menopause
Food and Nutrition
Weight Control
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