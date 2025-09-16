Many Clinicians Not Comfortable With Hormone Therapy in Patients With History of Gynecologic Cancer

TUESDAY, Sept. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Many gynecologists and some gynecologic oncologists are uncomfortable prescribing hormone therapy to patients with a history of endometrial or epithelial ovarian cancer, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Menopause.Jamie L. McDowell, D.O., from University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, and colleagues conducted a web-based survey of 293 U.S. gynecologists (OBGYNs) and gynecologic oncologists to understand perspectives regarding prescription of estrogen therapy (ET) to patients with gynecologic cancer.The researchers found that when asked if willing to provide ET, 63.82 percent selected "yes" for endometrial cancer, 65.19 percent for epithelial ovarian cancer, and 96.8 percent for cervical cancer. Cervical cancer was omitted from the analysis due to lack of heterogeneity. Compared with OBGYNs, gynecologic oncology providers were more significantly likely to prescribe ET for patients with endometrial cancer and patients with epithelial ovarian cancer. Prescribing ET for patients with endometrial cancer was more likely among those in practice for ≥10 years and those who identified as male. For those who did not prescribe ET, the most common reasons were belief that hormones are contraindicated, better options exist, and risk outweighs benefits, which were more frequently cited by OBGYNs than gynecologic oncologists."Treatment for gynecologic cancers often accelerates the onset of menopause and contributes to more severe symptoms in this population," Monica Christmas, M.D., associate medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "Hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for the management of vasomotor symptoms and genitourinary syndrome of menopause. Recognizing when hormone therapy can be safely used will have a beneficial effect on overall well-being and health."Several authors disclosed ties to relevant organizations.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter