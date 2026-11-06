Women's Health

Maternal Night-Shift Work Tied to Later Neurodevelopmental Issues in Offspring

Long prenatal sleep duration also increases the risk
night shift
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Child Health
Pregnancy
Neurology
Mental Health
Pregnancy Risks
Women's Health
Sleep
Children's Health
Pregnancy Complications
Children