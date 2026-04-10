Women's Health

Menopause Curriculum Addresses Knowledge Gap for Health Professionals

Basic curriculum improves confidence in performing targeted activity related to menopause care
middle age female woman patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Doctors
Education
Menopause

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