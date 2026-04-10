Menopause Curriculum Addresses Knowledge Gap for Health Professionals

FRIDAY, April 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A basic menopause curriculum that has been developed for telementoring health care professionals in rural and under-resourced areas improved confidence in treating patients with menopause and addressed a knowledge gap among providers, according to a study published online March 25 in Menopause.Amanda L. Clark, M.D., from the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues conducted 12 weekly and monthly one-hour sessions composed of brief didactics and facilitated discussions of real, deidentified cases for telementoring health care professionals in rural and under-resourced areas. The faculty-selected curriculum and discussions were rated by participants with Likert items. Participants included 54 physicians and advanced practitioners from 17 of Oregon's 36 counties.The researchers found that the didactic content and case discussions were rated highly with Likert scores of 5.3 to 5.5 for being based on evidence, objective, and relevant. There was an improvement in confidence in performing targeted activities relating to menopause care from scores of 2.0 to 2.6 before the program to 3.7 to 3.9 after the program. Several topics were identified for future curricula, including breast health, sexual dysfunction, weight management, and abnormal vaginal bleeding."This study highlights how effective structured educational programs can be in closing the gaps in menopause education," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "The Menopause Society is committed to and already working toward significantly expanding our educational initiatives to provide clinicians with the tools they need to provide evidence-based care to midlife women."Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter