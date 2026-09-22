Women's Health

MHT Initiation May Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in Women With Vasomotor Symptoms

More pronounced benefits seen in Black women and those who initiated MHT within 10 years of menopause
heart woman stethoscope doctor patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
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