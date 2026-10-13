Women's Health

Mifepristone Prevents More Pregnancies Than Other Emergency Options

Mifepristone results in fewer pregnancies and reduces occurrence of side effects compared with levonorgestrel, Yuzpe regimen
mifepristone pill in illustrative setting
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Journal
Pregnancy
Emergencies
Estrogen
Birth Control
Menstruation
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