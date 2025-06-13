Women's Health

Mindfulness, Transcranial Stimulation Promising for Urgency Urinary Incontinence

Significant reduction in reactivity to personal cues in all groups and reduction in number of leaks
bladder cystitis urethritis urinary incontinence
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Women's Health
Incontinence
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
Mindfulness
Brain Stimulation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com