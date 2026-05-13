Nearly Half of U.S. Women Have Financial Concerns That Could Impact Health Care

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of U.S. women are more concerned about affording health care than about developing serious diseases, according to a national report released by the Cleveland Clinic.The national survey included 2,000 adult women and was conducted March 11 to 19, 2026.Nearly half of respondents (45 percent) said their biggest concern as they age is not having enough money to take care of their health -- more than those who cite serious conditions like cancer, heart disease, or Alzheimer disease as their top concern. More than four in 10 participants (45 percent) rated their financial health as fair or poor, and in some cases, this led to delayed or avoided care. Financial stress was even higher among caregivers. Gaps in awareness also shape how women understand health risks and navigate care, with more than two in five women (42 percent) reporting they are unaware that menopause can affect their heart, brain, and bones. Additionally, fewer than one in five (19 percent) were aware that women have a higher risk for Alzheimer disease."This report makes one thing clear: women's health is in crisis with persistent and consequential gaps in how women understand and manage their health across the lifespan," Maria Shriver, from the Cleveland Clinic Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center, said in a statement. "Too many women lack clear information about their health risks, and too many are unsure whether they can afford the care they need. By addressing these gaps in knowledge, access, and affordability, we have a meaningful opportunity to improve health outcomes for women and their families."State of Women's Health 2026.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter