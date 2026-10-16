Occupational Standing, Walking, Bending Linked to Risk for Miscarriage

FRIDAY, Oct. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for miscarriage is increased in association with occupational standing, walking, and forward bending, according to a study published online Oct. 6 in Occupational and Environmental Medicine.Hannah Nørtoft Frankel, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues conducted a register-based study of all labor-active pregnant women in Denmark between 2004 and 2018, comprising 803,829 pregnancies, to examine the association of occupational exposure to standing, walking, and forward bending with the risk for miscarriage. Occupational exposure to standing, walking, and forward bending 30 degrees or more was assessed with a quantitative, pregnancy-specific job exposure matrix.The researchers found associations for all three exposures with increased hazards of miscarriage. The adjusted hazard ratios for miscarriage were 1.03, 1.18, and 1.36 per additional hour of occupational standing, walking, and forward bending, respectively. Compared with those without, women with absence from work the preceding week had more pronounced adjusted hazard ratios. A consistent exposure-response relationship was seen for forward bending, while in the highest quartile, the associations for standing and walking decreased."In general, it is healthy to remain active and continue working during an uncomplicated pregnancy. However, there are occupations where employers should pay attention to whether a pregnant employee spends much of the working day standing, walking, or bending forward," coauthor Luise Mølenberg Begtrup, also from Bispebjerg Hospital, said in a statement. "In such cases, employers should consider how tasks can be adjusted and work adapted accordingly."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter