Women's Health

Occupational Standing, Walking, Bending Linked to Risk for Miscarriage

Consistent exposure-response relationship seen for forward bending, while associations for standing, walking decreased at highest quartile
pregnant woman standing at work
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Occupational Health
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Risks
Women's Health
Miscarriage
Pregnancy Complications
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