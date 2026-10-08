Women's Health

Oral Menopausal Hormone Therapy Linked to Venous Thromboembolic Risk

Risk for ischemic stroke, myocardial infarction were increased with prolonged use with doses >1 mg/day for more than one year
Hormone Replacement Therapy during Menopause
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Women's Health
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
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