PCOS Renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome

FRIDAY, May 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), reflecting its diverse and multisystem features, according to an article published online May 12 in The Lancet.Helena J. Teede, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues outlined the rigorous, multistep global consensus process for renaming PCOS to PMOS. Fifty-six leading academic, clinical, and patient organizations were engaged. Iterative global surveys, modified Delphi methods, nominal group technique workshops, and marketing and implementation analyses were used to identify principles that prioritized scientific accuracy, clarity, avoidance of stigma, cultural appropriateness, and feasibility of implementation.The authors note there was priority for an accurate new name over retaining the PCOS acronym or a generic name. Evolution was prioritized over transformation in implementation approaches. Polyendocrine, metabolic, and ovarian terms were preferred, reflecting the multisystem pathophysiology. Cysts were omitted to improve accuracy, and endocrine, metabolic, and ovarian dysfunction were captured in the new name: polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS."The agreed principles of the new name included patient benefit, scientific accuracy, ease of communication, avoidance of stigma, cultural appropriateness, and accompanying implementation," Teede said in a statement. "This change was driven with and for those affected by the condition and we are proud to have arrived at a new name that finally accurately reflects the complexity of the condition."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter