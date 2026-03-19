Women's Health

Premature Menopause Linked to Increased Lifetime Risk for Coronary Heart Disease

Premature menopause linked to increased risk for incident coronary heart disease for Black and White women
heart stethoscope woman
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Coronary Artery Disease
Race
Menopause

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com