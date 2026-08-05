Women's Health

Premature Menopause Linked to Increased Risk for Hypertension

Findings seen for women who reach menopause before age 40 years, but not for surgical menopause
middle age female patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Women's Health
Menopause
Cardiovascular
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