THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Women with and without familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) have a similar reproductive lifespan, while those with FH have a higher prevalence of preeclampsia, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.Janneke W.C.M. Mulder, M.D., from the University Medical Center Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and colleagues compared reproductive characteristics and pregnancy outcomes in women with versus those without FH. Women with FH recruited from two university hospital outpatient clinics in the Netherlands and Norway were matched to those without FH from the Rotterdam Study and Norwegian population-based cohorts (484 and 968 women with and without FH, respectively).The researchers found that women with FH had a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease (22 versus 4 percent). Ninety-five percent of women with FH used lipid-lowering therapy, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were lower than those of controls (2.5 versus 3.5 mmol/L). Women with FH had been pregnant more often (91 versus 84 percent). A similar prevalence of gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy was seen in women with and without FH, but preeclampsia was more frequent in FH (11 versus 7 percent). The groups had a similar age at menarche, age at menopause, and reproductive lifespan."Reproductive health counselling should be considered as part of cardiovascular care for women with FH and potentially for women with hypercholesterolemia more broadly," Mulder said in a statement. "Women with familial hypercholesterolemia who are planning pregnancy should discuss this with their health care team, including their cardiovascular risk factors, blood pressure and how lipid-lowering treatment should be managed around pregnancy."One author received royalties from AMH assays; a second author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter