Women's Health

Primary Infertility Linked to Earlier Menopause

Overall, women with primary infertility undergo menopause one year earlier, but those with endometriosis as a cause have even earlier menopause
middle age female woman patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Infertility
Women's Health
Menopause
Endometriosis
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