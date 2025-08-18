Rate of Sexual Dysfunction Similar in Middle-Aged, Older Women

MONDAY, Aug. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Older women experience female sexual dysfunction (FSD) at similar rates as midlife women but report less sexual distress, according to a study published online Aug. 13 in Menopause.Jana Karam, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study to compare the prevalence of FSD and distress between sexually active midlife women (50 to 64 years) and older women (≥65 years). Analysis included 3,465 participants.The researchers found that older women were less likely to report loss of sexual desire (33.4 versus 47.6 percent) and reduced genital sensation (13.0 versus 16.9 percent), compared with midlife women. For vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, or arousal/orgasm difficulties, there were no significant differences between the groups. For older women, Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) scores were higher for desire (3.0 versus 2.4) and lubrication (3.9 versus 3.6). However, total FSFI scores were similar between the groups (21.2 versus 22.2). Sexually related distress was lower in older women versus midlife women (13.0 versus 15.0). The groups were similar with respect to the prevalence of FSD (defined as FSFI score ≤26.55 and Female Sexual Distress Scale-Revised score ≥11; 51.8 versus 56.2 percent)."This study showed that, despite older women reporting sexual dysfunction at similar rates as their midlife female counterparts, they reported less distress about their sexual problems," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director of The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "It is important to address sexual health concerns at any age, and this study highlights the need to continue screening for and managing sexual health concerns throughout a woman's entire lifespan."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter