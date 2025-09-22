Remote Access to Urinary Incontinence Treatments Aids Women Veterans

MONDAY, Sept. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Receiving remote behavioral urinary incontinence (UI) treatment through either a mobile health app or video visit improves symptoms among women veterans, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in JAMA Network Open.Alayne D. Markland, D.O., from the Department of Veterans Affairs in Birmingham, Alabama, and colleagues compared the effectiveness of evidence-based UI behavioral treatment with or without booster visits delivered through two remote modalities. The analysis included 286 women veterans (mean age, 53.2 years) with UI who were randomly assigned to receive behavioral treatment through a mobile health UI app (MyHealtheBladder; 147 women) or a video visit (139 women).The researchers found that at 12 weeks, International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire-Urinary Incontinence Short Form (ICIQ-UI SF) scores for the UI app group decreased −3.6 points compared with −2.3 points for the video visit group. A sequential addition of a video booster visit for nonresponders in the UI app group at eight weeks did not significantly change ICIQ-UI SF scores. In the video visit nonresponder group, the booster video visit similarly did not significantly change ICIQ-UI SF scores. At four weeks, the change in ICIQ-UI SF scores for the UI app reached the minimal clinical importance difference threshold (2.52 points), which the video visit group did not reach until 24 weeks.“Further research could extend these modalities to broaden access to behavioral UI treatment,” the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter