Sleep-Related Disorders Tied to Hypertension in Postmenopausal Women

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep-related disorders are significantly associated with hypertension in postmenopausal U.S. women, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Menopause.Zhaoyi Liu, Ph.D., from Chongqing Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the association between sleep-related disorders and hypertension risk in postmenopausal women in the United States. The analysis included data from 3,560 naturally postmenopausal women participating in six cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2007 to 2018).The researchers found that trouble sleeping and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) were associated with increased odds of hypertension in postmenopausal women (trouble sleeping: odds ratio, 1.61; OSA: odds ratio, 1.63). There was a U-shaped relationship between sleep duration and hypertension (P for overall = 0.0007; P for nonlinear = 0.0002), indicating that both insufficient and excessive sleep increased the odds of hypertension. Body mass index moderated these associations in a subgroup analysis (trouble sleeping: P for interaction = 0.038; OSA: P for interaction = 0.044), with stronger effects seen among women with obesity."Although it isn't possible to determine causality or which came first -- sleep dysfunction or hypertension -- the study findings raise awareness around the importance of improving sleep quality and optimal weight management during and after the menopause transition as key factors in mitigating long-term cardiovascular risk," Monica Christmas, M.D., associate medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).