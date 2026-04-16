Women's Health

Stress, Androgens Shape Pubescent Development Timing in Girls

Glucocorticoids, androgens, and progesterone strongly linked to accelerated breast development
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Stress
Hormones
Women's Health
Puberty
Female Hormones
Body Mass Index

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