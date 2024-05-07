Surgical Premature Menopause Tied to Risk for Muscle Disorders

TUESDAY, May 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Women experiencing surgical premature menopause (PM) have a higher likelihood of developing musculoskeletal disorders, according to a study published online April 30 in Menopause.

María S. Vallejo, M.D., from Universidad de Chile in Santiago, and colleagues compared muscle disorders among women with PM (176) or normal age of menopause (NAM; 468).

The researchers found that women who had PM experienced significantly more musculoskeletal discomfort (33.5 versus 20.9 percent) and a significantly higher likelihood of sarcopenia (35.2 versus 19.9 percent) versus women with NAM. Surgical PM showed an even significantly higher prevalence of severe musculoskeletal discomfort (46.7 versus 29.3 percent) and a higher likelihood of sarcopenia (45.0 versus 27.6 percent) versus women who had NAM. Spontaneous PM was not associated with higher odds of musculoskeletal discomfort or sarcopenia when adjusting for age, body mass index, menopausal hormone therapy use, physical activity, education, cigarette consumption, use of antidepressants, sexual activity, comorbidities, and having a partner. Women who had surgical PM were more likely to experience musculoskeletal discomforts (odds ratio, 2.26) and sarcopenia (odds ratio, 2.05) versus women with NAM.

"This study highlights the potential long-term musculoskeletal effects of premature surgical menopause, which causes a more abrupt and complete loss of ovarian hormones, including estrogen and testosterone, than natural menopause," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director of The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "The use of hormone therapy until the natural age of menopause has the potential to mitigate some of the adverse long-term effects of early estrogen loss."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)