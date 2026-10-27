TMS: ADHD Medications May Alleviate Executive Dysfunction in Perimenopause

TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications may alleviate executive dysfunction experienced during perimenopause, according to research presented at the annual meeting of The Menopause Society, held from Oct. 20 to 24 in San Diego.Jennifer Tat, from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the utility of ADHD medications as a novel, targeted therapy to improve executive dysfunction experienced during the perimenopausal period. Five studies -- three randomized crossover trials and two cross-sectional observational studies -- met the inclusion criteria after an extensive analytical review of existing literature.The researchers found that both stimulant (lisdexamphetamine [LDX]) and nonstimulant (atomoxetine [ATX]) medications significantly improved executive function based on preliminary evidence provided by the crossover trials. Marked reductions were seen in total Brown Attention Deficit Disorder Scale scores (reduction from baseline of 35.7 to 21.2 for LDX versus 29.8 for placebo and from 38.6 to 25.5 for ATX versus 30.1 for placebo). These findings were supported by neuroimaging data, illustrating that catecholaminergic pathways were modulated by LDX via increasing glutamate levels, resulting in neural activation in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and right insula during working memory tasks. These medications had little to no significant impact on objective cognitive measures, including delayed paragraph recall or processing speed."Our review found early signs that ADHD medications may help women feel more on top of their daily lives," Tat said in a statement. "While it's too early to recommend these medications, a quick screen for ADHD symptoms is a simple step that could help women get the right care."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter