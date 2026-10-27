Women's Health

TMS: ADHD Medications May Alleviate Executive Dysfunction in Perimenopause

Both stimulant and nonstimulant medications significantly improved executive function, with decrease seen in total BADDS scores
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Prescription Drugs
Menopause
ADHD
Vyvanse
Strattera
Cognitive Function
Stimulants
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