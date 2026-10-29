TMS: Estrogen + Testosterone Therapy May Aid Bone Mineral Density

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The combination of estrogen and testosterone therapy (E+T) may improve bone mineral density (BMD) outcomes in postmenopausal women more than estrogen alone, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of The Menopause Society, held from Oct. 20 to 24 in San Diego.Sona Davis, from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues evaluated the effect of combined E+T therapy on BMD in postmenopausal women versus estrogen therapy alone. The analysis included retrospective data from 51 postmenopausal women (mean age, 59 years) prescribed menopausal hormone therapy at a single institution who underwent dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans at baseline and after at least one year of therapy.The researchers found that at baseline, 33.3 percent of women had osteoporosis and 54.9 percent had osteopenia, with calcium and vitamin D supplements prescribed in 23.5 and 33.3 percent of women, respectively. During a mean follow-up of 8.2 years, participants received estrogen therapy for a mean duration of 5.7 years and E+T therapy for 3.8 years. Baseline T-scores at the lumbar spine, femoral neck, and total hip were −1.10, −1.48, and −0.99, respectively. Estrogen therapy alone was not associated with significant increases in T-score in any locations, but E+T therapy significantly increased lumbar spine T-scores by 0.52 versus estrogen alone and by 0.45 compared with baseline. For both estrogen and E+T therapy, T-scores at the femoral neck and total hip remained stable."We hope that our findings can encourage further research into how testosterone could be used safely and effectively as part of individualized menopausal care," Davis said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter