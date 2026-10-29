Women's Health

TMS: Estrogen + Testosterone Therapy May Aid Bone Mineral Density

Improvement seen in the lumbar spine versus estrogen therapy alone in postmenopausal women
middle age female woman patient
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Conference News
Hormones
Estrogen
Menopause
Bone and Joint
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Osteoporosis
Testosterone