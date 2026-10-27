Women's Health

TMS: Hormone Therapy Use Linked to Greater Weight Loss With Semaglutide

Concomitant hormone therapy use linked to more sustained weight loss for midlife women treated for overweight, obesity
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Conference News
Obesity
Weight Loss
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Overweight
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Semaglutide
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