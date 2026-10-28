Women's Health

TMS: HRT Use Linked to Increased Incidence, Frequency, Duration of Migraine

No significant associations seen for number of analgesics used per month or in migraine severity scores in postmenopausal women
headache migraine pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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