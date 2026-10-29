Women's Health

TMS: Menopause Before Age 40 Tied to Cardiovascular Risk, Higher Insulin Levels

Insulin resistance may partially explain the increased long-term cardiovascular risk, the authors say
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Menopause
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Heart Disease
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