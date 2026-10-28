Women's Health

TMS: Vaginal Estrogen Linked to UTI Risk in Setting of Hip Fracture Surgery

Higher odds of perioperative UTI seen in postmenopausal women in association with vaginal estrogen use, history of recurrent UTI
Word uti concept, urinary tract infection inscription on cubes in doctor hands.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Conference News
Surgery
Estrogen
Urinary Tract Infection
Menopause
Fractures
Artificial Hips
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