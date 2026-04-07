Women's Health

Travel Times to Hospital-Based Obstetric Care Increased From 2010 to 2021

Greatest change in travel times seen in tracts in counties that lost all obstetric services
pregnant pregnancy obstetrics
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Disparities
Women's Health
Travel

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