Women's Health

Uterine Fibroid Prevalence May Be Lower Than Thought in Latina Women

Authors say prevalence is significantly lower than in Black and White women
gynecologist reproductive
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Race
Uterine Problems
Women's Health
Fibroids
Ethnicity
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