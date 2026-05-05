Uterine Fibroid Prevalence May Be Lower Than Thought in Latina Women

TUESDAY, May 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Uterine fibroids may be less common in Latina women than previously estimated, according to a study published online April 7 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.Erica E. Marsh, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of fibroids among reproductive-aged Latina women. The analysis included 609 participants in the ELLAS prospective cohort study of Latina women in Southeast Michigan.The researchers found that 11.2 percent of participants presented with fibroids. Three-quarters had a single fibroid, while 25 percent had two or more. The largest fibroid was most often intramural (80.9 percent), with a mean size of 2.9 cm in diameter. Fibroid prevalence was higher in older age groups, increasing from 3.5 percent among participants aged 21 to 30 years to 8.3 percent in those 31 to 40 years and 18.7 percent for those 41 to 50 years. Fibroid presence was associated with younger age at menarche (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 0.84; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.72 to 0.99) and increasing gravidity (aOR, 0.80; 95 percent CI, 0.66 to 0.97). There was no significant association with parity (aOR, 0.85; 95 percent CI, 0.68 to 1.07)."Our findings suggest the prevalence of fibroids among Latina females is much lower than previously reported in the literature and significantly lower than in Black and White women," the authors write.Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter