Women's Health

Visceral Adipose Tissue Increases Stress Urinary Incontinence Symptoms in Women

Visceral fat has a greater impact on stress urinary incontinence than total body weight or other regional fat mass distribution
Belly Fat, Overweight Many
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Women's Health
Urine Problems
Body Fat
Incontinence
Bladder Problems

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