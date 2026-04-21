Visceral Adipose Tissue Increases Stress Urinary Incontinence Symptoms in Women

TUESDAY, April 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Abdominal fat is linked to a higher risk for stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women, according to a study published in the March issue of the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology.Ana Jéssica dos Santos Sousa, Ph.D., from the State University of Paraíba in Brazil, and colleagues examined the association between fat mass distribution and SUI symptoms, as well as the impact of SUI on daily activities. The analysis included 99 women (aged 18 to 49 years).The researchers found that women with SUI showed significantly higher total, android, gynoid, and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) fat mass than women without urinary incontinence. Increases in all fat mass types were associated with higher odds of SUI (total: 0.4 percent; android: 4.4 percent; gynoid: 2.6 percent; and VAT: 31.4 percent). The likelihood of SUI was particularly influenced by VAT fat mass (odds ratio, 1.51). There were also associations between greater VAT accumulation and a 16 percent increase in discomfort related to SUI urinary symptoms and a 9.3 percent increase in the impact of SUI on daily activities."A plausible explanation is the anatomical location of visceral fat within the abdominal cavity, adjacent to internal organs, which can elevate intra-abdominal pressure and increase loading on pelvic floor muscle support structures," the authors write. "The present findings can inform clinical practice by emphasizing behavioral strategies that target body-composition modification -- particularly VAT reduction -- for both treatment and prevention of SUI."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter