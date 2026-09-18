Women's Health

Women With Cerebral Palsy Receive Less Preventive Gynecological Care

Women with cerebral palsy were less likely to undergo Pap tests, mammograms, and gynecologic examinations compared with women without cerebral palsy
obgyn gynecologist gynecology
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Women's Health
Cerebral Palsy
Pap Smears
Gynecology
mammograms
Health Disparities
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