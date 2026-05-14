Women's Health

(Z)-Endoxifen Reduces Mammographic Breast Density

1, 2 mg endoxifen yields reduction in breast density, with higher scores of vasomotor symptoms for those receiving 2 mg
mammogram
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Menopause
Mammography
Endocrine Therapy
Adverse Events
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