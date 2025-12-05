Japan Special

Enhanced Dialysis Approach Linked to Better Cognitive Scores, Fewer Toxins

Triple-modality approach improves cognition and reduces protein-bound toxins in adults on maintenance dialysis.
dialysis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Injoy Bio
Injoy Bio
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Dialysis
Kidneys

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com