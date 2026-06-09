Conference KOL Highlights

ASCO 2026: Breakthroughs in Pancreatic and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

HealthDay Interviews Dr. Julie Gralow, Chief Medical Officer and EVP of ASCO about the RASolute 302 Trial of daraxonrasib, a RAS inhibitor that was shown to dramatically improve overall survival in patients with metastatic pancretic cancer -- and Dr. Sara Tolaney, Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, about biomarker findings from the ASCENT-04 study on Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.