KOL Insights for Annual Meeting of American College of Cardiology 2024, featuring Doug Drachman, MD and Mikhail Kosiborod, MD

HealthDay's Conference Coverage of the American College of Cardiology, 2024.

Featuring Dr. Doug Drachman, interventional cardiologist at Mass General Hospitcal and chair of the annual scientific session. Dr. Drachman shares highlights from this year’s annual meeting.

We also speak with Mikhail Kosiborod, MD, cardiologist at St. Luke's Mid-America Heart Institute and Vice President of Research at St. Luke's Health System In Kansas City. Dr. Kosiborod shares insights on Semaglutide resulting in reductions of heart failure-related symptoms and physical limitations among patients with obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online April 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine