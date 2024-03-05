KOL Insights on AAAAI's Annual Meeting Featuring featuring Dr. Paul V. Williams, President of AAAAI and Jonathan Witonsky, MD, MAS from UCSF

HealthDay's Conference Coverage of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2024.

Featuring Dr. Paul V. Williams, President of the AAAAI, Emeritus Physician at Northwest Asthma & Allergy Center. As the newly instated President of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Dr. Williams shares highlights from this year’s annual meeting and announces his initiatives for the year ahead, which include exploring the impact of climate change on allergic disease.

We also speak with Jonathan Witonsky, MD, MAS, Assistant Professor in the Pediatric Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Bone Marrow Transplant at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Witonsky presents new research on the impact of early daycare attendance on respiratory illnesses, asthma, and allergies.