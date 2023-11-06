Conference KOL Highlights

KOL Spotlight on Infectious Disease Week 2023

With the theme of advancing science and improving care, ID Week 2023 explored the latest science and bench-to-bedside strategies for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious disease. Today, you will be hearing from Dr. Johanna Kaufmann, presenting author of a study on a next gen COVID-19 vaccine that’s administered intranasally, and Dr. Heather Yun, this year’s IDSA program chair, who talks about emerging threats and trends in infectious disease.