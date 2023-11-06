Conference KOL Highlights

KOL Spotlight on Infectious Disease Week 2023

With the theme of advancing science and improving care, ID Week 2023 explored the latest science and bench-to-bedside strategies for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious disease. Today, you will be hearing from Dr. Johanna Kaufmann, presenting author of a study on a next gen COVID-19 vaccine that’s administered intranasally, and Dr. Heather Yun, this year’s IDSA program chair, who talks about emerging threats and trends in infectious disease.
News
Diseases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com